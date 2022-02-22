Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Lozier works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Ocular Hypertension and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.