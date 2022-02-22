Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Lozier's Office Locations
Arch Health Partners15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lozier is extremely through. He checked every aspect of my vision. The staff is professional while being warm and courteous. I really like the way Dr Lozier talks. His voice is reassuring that his work is correct. I am glad to be a patent of his and would recommend this Dr.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225004450
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Med Center
- US Naval Hospital Portsmouth
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Ophthalmology
