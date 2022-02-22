See All Ophthalmologists in Poway, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Lozier works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Ocular Hypertension and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lozier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arch Health Partners
    15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Ocular Hypertension
Blepharitis
Floaters
Ocular Hypertension
Blepharitis

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Helen Sobieski — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225004450
    Education & Certifications

    • National Naval Med Center
    • US Naval Hospital Portsmouth
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Lozier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lozier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lozier works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lozier’s profile.

    Dr. Lozier has seen patients for Floaters, Ocular Hypertension and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

