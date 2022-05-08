Dr. Jeffrey Lucido, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lucido, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lucido, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Lucido, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lucido's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr Lucidos care for many years regarding various foot problems and osteoarthritic conditions. His care, treatment and monitoring of my conditions have enabled me to remain functioning and have a quality of life. His medical competency in the 10 years of treatment and his compassion as a human being have helped me tremendously. Dr Tornatore
About Dr. Jeffrey Lucido, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1568428977
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Villanova
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucido has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucido accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucido has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucido. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.