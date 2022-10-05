Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lue, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Univ Hosp UMDNJ NJMS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano and Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. Lue works at Legacy Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.