Dr. Jeffrey Luy, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Luy, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Luy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin / Madison|University of Wisconsin / Madison|University of Wisconsin School of Medicine|University of Wisconsin School of Medicine

Dr. Luy works at Virginia Heart - Reston in Reston, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Heart - Reston
    1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 550, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4980
  2. 2
    Virginia Heart
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8158
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Luy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932103272
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison|University of Wisconsin / Madison|University of Wisconsin School of Medicine|University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Luy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Luy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.