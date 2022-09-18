Dr. Jeffrey Lyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lyman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lyman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lyman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Dr. Lyman works at
Dr. Lyman's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Sports Institute1233 N Northwood Center Ct, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 457-4211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Specialty Institute (formerly Lyman Knee Clinic)1875 N Lakewood Dr Ste 200, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (801) 587-7540
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyman?
Dr Lyman KNOWS knees - efficient, thorough, communicates excellently, gets the job done & follow up was great - Asst Kira is his right hand NP & she also is excellent !! 9 mos on total knee replacement & couldn’t be happier or feel better - 5 ***** ‘s !!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lyman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316945876
Education & Certifications
- Australian Institute Of Musculo-Skeletal Research
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Occidental College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyman works at
Dr. Lyman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.