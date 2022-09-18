Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lyman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lyman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Lyman works at Orthopedic Sports Institute in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.