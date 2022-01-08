Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Lynn works at Gentle Foot Care in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.