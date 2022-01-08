Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Lynn's Office Locations
Gentle Foot Care Inc3255 E LIVINGSTON AVE, Columbus, OH 43227 Directions (614) 239-9444
DHC Inc595 E Broad St Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 221-6870
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent- addressed all of my concerns and care exceeded expectations. Marvin Ellis
About Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831117043
Education & Certifications
- none
- Mt Sinai Hosp/Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lynn speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.