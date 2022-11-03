Dr. Jeffrey Macalena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macalena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Macalena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Macalena, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Macalena, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN.
Dr. Macalena works at
Dr. Macalena's Office Locations
-
1
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1000
- 2 2512 S 7th St Ste R102, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-9400
- 3 516 15th Ave Se, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 626-2066
- 4 2450 Riverside Ave Ste R200, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macalena?
Dr. Macalena is a wonderful surgeon, with a straight forward approach. I had great results with my Acl repair. He is "The Knee Guru"
About Dr. Jeffrey Macalena, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1922141449
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macalena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macalena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macalena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macalena works at
Dr. Macalena has seen patients for ACL Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macalena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Macalena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macalena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macalena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macalena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.