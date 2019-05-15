See All General Surgeons in Bridgeport, WV
Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Bridgeport, WV
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.

Dr. Madden works at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madden's Office Locations

    United Hospital Center
    United Hospital Center
327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330
(681) 342-3400
    Clarksburg Surgical Specialists
    Clarksburg Surgical Specialists
527 Medical Park Dr Ste 202, Bridgeport, WV 26330
(304) 622-0267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Intestinal Obstruction

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    May 15, 2019
    Dr. Madden recognized a condition he had been following on me for a couple of years and recommended I see a surgeon at Ruby Hospital. Thankfully he did this as I had a rare cancer and had two surgeries at Ruby in two years for the cancer. I am very thankful for his recommending I do this!
    About Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madden works at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. View the full address on Dr. Madden’s profile.

    Dr. Madden has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

