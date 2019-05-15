Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
United Hospital Center327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3400
Clarksburg Surgical Specialists527 Medical Park Dr Ste 202, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 622-0267
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Dr. Madden recognized a condition he had been following on me for a couple of years and recommended I see a surgeon at Ruby Hospital. Thankfully he did this as I had a rare cancer and had two surgeries at Ruby in two years for the cancer. I am very thankful for his recommending I do this!
- Mercy Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
