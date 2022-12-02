See All Neurosurgeons in Washington, DC
Dr. Jeffrey Mai, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mai, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Mai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Mai works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mai's Office Locations

    MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center
    110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 908-1358
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Treatment frequency



Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Intervention Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Embolization of Tumor Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    My visit involved major surgery to remove a tumor. From the time I first met him in the ICU, he was very professional and personable. His explanations of my situation were very good and very much appreciated. It helped me understand my situation and gave me much confidence in the process. The surgery he performed was the best and the results were better. I continue to see him for follow-up visits and appreciate his expertise.
    William West — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Mai, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1013025857
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida, Gainesville|University of Florida, Gainesville|University Of Washington|University Of Washington
    • University of Washington, Seattle|University Of Washington|University of Washington, Seattle
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mai works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Mai’s profile.

    Dr. Mai has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

