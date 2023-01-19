Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailhot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD is a Dermatologist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology PC80 Erdman Way Ste 100, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 371-7010
- Emerson Hospital
Dr. Mailhot is the best dermatologist I have ever seen. He is very thorough and knowledgeable. His bedside manner is simply the best! He really takes his time and listens to his patients and truly cares. I would highly recommend him (and do) to anyone!
About Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University of Massachusetts
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Dermatology
Dr. Mailhot has seen patients for Hair Loss, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mailhot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
