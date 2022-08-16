Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mait, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Mait, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Mait works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick in Merrick, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Bohemia, NY, Cedarhurst, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.