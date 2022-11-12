Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Maltzman works at
Dr. Maltzman's Office Locations
1
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center
5599 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
(520) 293-6740
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman Hunter & Associates Eye Care
10425 N Oracle Rd Ste 135, Tucson, AZ 85737
(520) 293-6740
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeff Maltzman removed my cataracts he is a very gifted and skilled surgeon and cares about this patients. He goes the extra mile to make you feel welcomed and listens to your questions and concerns with reassurance. I feel my results are a miracle and I feel very grateful to Dr. Maltzman for helping me!
About Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477690535
Education & Certifications
- Tufts - New England Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine/Cullen Eye Institute
- Baylor College of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University|Baylor University
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Maltzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maltzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maltzman has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maltzman speaks Spanish.
192 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.