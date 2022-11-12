See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (192)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Maltzman works at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Maltzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center
    5599 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-6740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman Hunter & Associates Eye Care
    10425 N Oracle Rd Ste 135, Tucson, AZ 85737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-6740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Closed-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Incisional Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Open-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Plateau Iris Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 192 ratings
    Patient Ratings (192)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr. Jeff Maltzman removed my cataracts he is a very gifted and skilled surgeon and cares about this patients. He goes the extra mile to make you feel welcomed and listens to your questions and concerns with reassurance. I feel my results are a miracle and I feel very grateful to Dr. Maltzman for helping me!
    — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477690535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts - New England Medical Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine/Cullen Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University|Baylor University
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maltzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maltzman works at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Maltzman’s profile.

    Dr. Maltzman has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    192 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

