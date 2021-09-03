Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Manchio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Manchio works at Northwest Center for Colorectal Health, LLC, Portland, OR in Portland, OR with other offices in Milwaukie, OR and Tigard, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.