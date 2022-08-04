Dr. Jeffrey Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mandel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mandel, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mandel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Mandel's Office Locations
Sj Sc Cardiology LLC1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-6303
Southcoast Health - Surgery7001 Hodgson Memorial Dr Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-6303
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My initial visit was smooth and all of my questions were answered. Surgery scheduled and I feel very confident.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mandel, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134128853
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
- Medical University Of South Carolina Hospital
- University of Virginia
- University of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.