Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Mangel works at
Dr. Mangel's Office Locations
-
1
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-5890Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3609 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 957-9959
-
3
Kaiser Permanente12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 778-4444
-
4
Family Physicians Associates Inc4330 W 150Th St, Cleveland, OH 44135 Directions (216) 251-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangel?
About Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1679689913
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangel works at
Dr. Mangel has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mangel speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.