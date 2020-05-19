Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Mann, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
East Bay Orthopaedic Specialists Medical Corp.350 30th St Ste 530, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 422-5150
Oakland Bone Joint Specialist80 Grand Ave Ste 500, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Mann is a highly skilled surgeon and fantastic doctor. I’d recommend him to anyone. I was referred to him by another physician I deeply trust and was not disappointed. He corrected a toe issue (after operating) that no other doctor I’d seen had been able to fix.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1114964400
- Roger Mann MD, Fellowship in Adult Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (Mit), Cambridge, Ma
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
