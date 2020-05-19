See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oakland, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Mann, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (22)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mann, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Mann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Mann works at Cal Sports & Orthopaedic Institute in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mann's Office Locations

    East Bay Orthopaedic Specialists Medical Corp.
    350 30th St Ste 530, Oakland, CA 94609 (510) 422-5150
    Oakland Bone Joint Specialist
    80 Grand Ave Ste 500, Oakland, CA 94612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    May 19, 2020
    Dr. Mann is a highly skilled surgeon and fantastic doctor. I’d recommend him to anyone. I was referred to him by another physician I deeply trust and was not disappointed. He corrected a toe issue (after operating) that no other doctor I’d seen had been able to fix.
    — May 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Mann, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Mann, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114964400
    Education & Certifications

    • Roger Mann MD, Fellowship in Adult Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (Mit), Cambridge, Ma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann works at Cal Sports & Orthopaedic Institute in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mann’s profile.

    Dr. Mann has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

