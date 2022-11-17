Dr. Jeffrey Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Manning, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Primary Office5750 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 681-2858
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
My wife has been seeing Dr Manning for some time now So I decided to see him because I have be having problems with my knees. Well it was worth it. From the staff and Dr Manning you cannot find a more carrying group of people that work there.after 1 day my leg is excellent. I highly recommend aDr Manning and his staff highly. He is the best in Rhode Island
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UMass
- Brown Univ
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Williams College
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.