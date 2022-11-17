Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Manning, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Manning works at Affinity Sports Medicine, E Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.