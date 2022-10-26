Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchessault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F Edward Herbert School Of Med Bethesda Md|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Marchessault's Office Locations
Orthopedic Trauma Service410 State of Franklin Rd # 100, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 431-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’d recommend him to anyone with hand or wrist problems awesome guy very good dr
About Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1134114333
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hosp
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Malcolm Grow-Usaf Med Ctr|Malcomb Grow Air Force Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F Edward Herbert School Of Med Bethesda Md|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Marchessault works at
