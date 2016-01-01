Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Memorial Hospital At Gulfport and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Heart Rhythm Associates
Locations
Heart Rhythm Associates2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1412
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
