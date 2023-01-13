Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Marcus works at Jeffrey Marcus, MD, MPH, PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.