Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (135)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Marcus works at Jeffrey Marcus, MD, MPH, PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Marcus, MD, MPH, PA
    7301 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 108A, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-4115
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 13, 2023
    I called for mohs surgery. within a week i had a pre-surgery visit. within a few days i had the surgery. Everyone at the clinic has been gifted with just great personalities and professionalism. Surgery is completed and desired outcome is obtained. This is the best experience one could receive or expect!!
    Larry B. — Jan 13, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700882545
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    • UCLA
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcus works at Jeffrey Marcus, MD, MPH, PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Marcus’s profile.

    Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

