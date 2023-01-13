Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Marcus works at
Locations
Jeffrey Marcus, MD, MPH, PA7301 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 108A, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-4115Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I called for mohs surgery. within a week i had a pre-surgery visit. within a few days i had the surgery. Everyone at the clinic has been gifted with just great personalities and professionalism. Surgery is completed and desired outcome is obtained. This is the best experience one could receive or expect!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- UCLA
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcus speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.