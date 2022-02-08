Dr. Jeffrey Marino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Marino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Marino, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Marino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 2, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
Great experience. Wonder doctor and staff
About Dr. Jeffrey Marino, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1295962868
Education & Certifications
- Laryngology and Care of the Professional Voice, Emory Voice Center, Emory University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology - Head & Neck General Surgery, University of Connecticut Health Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.