Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Markey, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Markey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Markey works at Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Bell's Palsy and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.