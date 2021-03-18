Dr. Jeffrey Marks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Marks, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Marks, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Marks, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey A. Marks Dpm PC161 Old Schoolhouse Ln Ste 2, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 697-7602
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?
Excellent surgeon and podiatrist! Great knowledgeable and friendly staff. He surgically repaired my severely ruptured posterior tibialis tendon. Thanks to him, I am able to walk again.
About Dr. Jeffrey Marks, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467454033
Education & Certifications
- Malmo Genl Hosp
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Millersville University, Millersville, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.