Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Jeffrey Marks, M.D.7390 NW 5th St Ste 7, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (754) 255-6395
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Marks is an excellent doctor, very professional along with his assisting nurse. However, the blonde nurse who did a gynecological exam on my first visit was not professional in her bedside manner. Doubt if that exam was really necessary for urology.
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952346918
- Baylor
- Baylor
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marks speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.