Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Marks works at Dr. Jeffrey Marks, M.D. in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.