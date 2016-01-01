Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Marshall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Um Bwmg Pulmonary Care305 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
About Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1780978114
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.