Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.