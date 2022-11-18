See All Ophthalmologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (94)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at SightMD in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Maisel, MD
Dr. James Maisel, MD
5.0 (183)
View Profile

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Smithtown 201
    260 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-8780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
LASIK
Cataract
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
LASIK

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?

    Nov 18, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Martin for many years and have always had a great experience with him and his office. I had to visit another eye doctor in Naples Florida and he was very impressed with the cataract lenses that Dr Martin had inserted.
    Anonymous — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martin to family and friends

    Dr. Martin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437160579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.