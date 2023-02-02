Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Matheny, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Matheny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Mifflin, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Matheny works at Century 111 Medical Associates in West Mifflin, PA with other offices in Washington, PA, Pittsburgh, PA and Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.