Dr. Jeffrey Matican, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Matican, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Jeffrey Matican, MD309 ENGLE ST, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 503-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Matican and his staff could not be better. I was very frightened by some cardiac symptoms. Sensing my concern, Dr. Matican took me as a new patient and immediately fit me into his busy schedule. He gave me the time and reassurance I needed. This fine physician ordered numerous tests and kept me informed, again, demonstrating expertise and extreme patience. As most patients do, I look first for a physician who is known for his/her knowledge base. However, just as important to me is how I am treated. Dr. Matican is not only a fine physician but a warm, caring person who extends himself more than is expected. Without reservation, I recommend him to anyone seeking competent, concerned care.
About Dr. Jeffrey Matican, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases St Luke'S-Roosevelt-St Lukes D, Internal Medicine St Luke'S-Roosevelt-St Lukes D, General Surgery
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
