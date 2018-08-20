See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Matos, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Matos, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Matos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Matos works at ARRHYTHMIA ASSOCIATES NEW YORK in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, First Degree Heart Block and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matos' Office Locations

    Rosenbaum Rosenfeld Sonnenblick Llp
    1421 3Rd Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-6384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Supraventricular Tachycardia
First Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 20, 2018
As a concierge physician, he is totally available 24/7 in a most pleasant and reassuring manner. He is a physicians, physician (although I am a Ph/D.). He takes his time, seems to enjoy talking with me at any time and goes beyond the heart .
— Aug 20, 2018
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Matos, MD
About Dr. Jeffrey Matos, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548214331
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
