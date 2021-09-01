Dr. Jeffrey Mattes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mattes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mattes, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mattes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mattes works at
Dr. Mattes' Office Locations
Bhat Psychological Services601 Ewing St Ste A12, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-9299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mattes is knowledgeable, compassionate, and the best psychiatrist in the area. I’ve been seeing him for years and I’ve always gotten the excellent treatment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mattes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1104823806
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mattes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattes has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.