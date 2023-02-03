Dr. Jeffrey McAlister, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey McAlister, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey McAlister, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey McAlister, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. McAlister's Office Locations
Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute North33423 N 32ND AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (602) 761-7819Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute7301 E 2nd St Ste 206, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 761-7819
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
- Universal Health Network
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- University Physicians
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McAlister and his team are fantastic! I had surgery 3 years ago at a different facility that did not fix my severely rolled under foot, I had heard of Dr. McAlister and the Phoenix Foot and Ankle Inst. from a friend and decided to get their opinion. Best decision I have ever made, my ankle is straight and strong now and I am back to my normal life with out the pain! I
About Dr. Jeffrey McAlister, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Clinic - Columbus Ohio|Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Clinic-Columbus Ohio
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
