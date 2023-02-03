Overview of Dr. Jeffrey McAlister, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey McAlister, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. McAlister works at Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.