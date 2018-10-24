Dr. Jeffrey McGovern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGovern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey McGovern, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot, Warren General Hospital and Westfield Memorial Hospital.
Comprehensive Sleep Disorders Center Sigsbee Rehabilitation204 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16508
He is a great fictor. He tells it like it is with the patient. If you’re not using you medication as prescribed, Dr. McGovern will tell you what will happen. I feel he tries to rush to get in and out of the appointment.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780651554
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Graduate Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Critical Care Medicine
