Dr. McGowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. McGowen works at
Dr. McGowen's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Hip and Knee Center6301 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 877-3432
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGowen?
I had a good experience. He helped me to understand my upcoming procedure
About Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1548262710
Education & Certifications
- Texas Hip and Knee Center
- Fort Wayne Med Edu Prgm
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGowen works at
Dr. McGowen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGowen speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.