Dr. Jeffrey McMahon, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey McMahon, MD

Dr. Jeffrey McMahon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. McMahon works at Wcmc Eye Associates Retina in New York, NY with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McMahon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wcmc Eye Associates Retina
    1305 York Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2020
  2. 2
    WillsEye Hospital
    840 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3000
  3. 3
    36 Worth St, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2327
  4. 4
    Ophthalmology- Lower Manhattan Hospital
    156 William St Fl 12, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jeffrey McMahon, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407261183
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • Ophthalmology
