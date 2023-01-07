See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Kyle, TX
Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Kyle, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD

Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. McNeil works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Kyle, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. McNeil's Office Locations

    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Hays
    930 Kohlers Xing Ste 650, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 651-8420
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons
    1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-8753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maze Procedure
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Treatment frequency



Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiothoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr. McNeil is very thorough. He takes time to explain complex medical matters in layman's terms and answer patient's questions. I especially appreciate his very personable, unhurried manner
    Stramer White — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043290935
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Willford Hall Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
