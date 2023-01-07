Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD
Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. McNeil works at
Dr. McNeil's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Hays930 Kohlers Xing Ste 650, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 651-8420
-
2
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNeil?
Dr. McNeil is very thorough. He takes time to explain complex medical matters in layman's terms and answer patient's questions. I especially appreciate his very personable, unhurried manner
About Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043290935
Education & Certifications
- Willford Hall Med Ctr
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeil works at
Dr. McNeil speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.