Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Mechanick works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Osteoporosis and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mechanick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine Faculty
    234 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Osteoporosis
Obesity
Overweight
Osteoporosis
Obesity

Overweight Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Apr 20, 2022
He’s professional, caring , and most of all brilliant After going to 4 different docs I flew from Florida to see him. I told him I was going to be his biggest challenge. He laughed and straighten me out in one visit. Just remarkable!
Carol schwartzbard — Apr 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, MD
About Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730375973
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Med
  • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechanick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mechanick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mechanick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mechanick works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mechanick’s profile.

Dr. Mechanick has seen patients for Overweight, Osteoporosis and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mechanick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechanick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechanick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mechanick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mechanick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

