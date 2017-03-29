Dr. Jeffrey Medoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Medoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Medoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Wfbh Medical Plaza North Elm3903 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 713-7777
Greensboro Endocrinology Pllc7 Corporate Center Ct Ste C, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 286-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at explaining and answering all my questions. Very easy to talk to and will spend all the time it takes to answer questions and spend all the time needed. Doesn't act like he's in a hurry to leave. Will explain multiple times if needed. Great doctor and really knows what he's doing and what he's talking about. Would and have recommended him to friends and family. Very professional and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jeffrey Medoff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medoff has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Medoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medoff.
