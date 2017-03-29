Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Medoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Medoff works at Wfbh Medical Plaza North Elm in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.