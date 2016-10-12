Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Melrose, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Melrose works at Exton Square Urgent Care in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.