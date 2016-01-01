Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Meter works at Center for Orthopedic and Spine Health in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.