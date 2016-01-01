Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Dr. Meter's Office Locations
Bristol Hospital41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023074796
Education & Certifications
- Spinecare
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Letterman Army Med Ctr
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meter has seen patients for Ankle Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meter speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.