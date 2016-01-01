Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Metts, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Metts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Metts works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.