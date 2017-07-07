Dr. Middleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Middleton, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Middleton, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Jeffrey G Middleton, MD3455 Wilkens Ave Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 646-0644
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Thorough, detail oriented, explains well. Never felt rushed. Takes a while to get an appointment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Middleton, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Middleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middleton has seen patients for Lipomas, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Middleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Middleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middleton.
