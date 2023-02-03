Dr. Jeffrey Mihalek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihalek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mihalek, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mihalek, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mihalek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Ct and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Mihalek's Office Locations
Newington375 Willard Ave Ste 1, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 666-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, friendly, nice bedside manner and explains everything clearly. He has been my OBYN for a few year, would never change him! The staff is friendly and efficient. Great overall.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mihalek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912906579
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Med
- U Ct
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mihalek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihalek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihalek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihalek.
