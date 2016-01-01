Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Miles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Miles, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Miles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles' Office Locations
Queen's Medical Center - Liver Center550 S Beretania St Ste 405, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Miles, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Tremor and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
