Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Osteoporosis and Rheumatology Center of Tampa Bay LLC3218 W Azeele St, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, the wait time can be long and the office is not full of pretty furniture. Who cares! For anyone that has waited for years and years to be correctly diagnosed, a long wait is hardly an issue. I grew up with a Dr in the family, and I know having a Dr that I can trust is a game changer. Dr Miller was genuinely upset that I had gone through multiple testing and disciplines of treatment without anyone at Watson Clinic taking the initiative to look at baselines on my labs. He took a sincere interest in getting me out of pain first, and has allowed telemed appts for follow up. Alexis at the front desk is wonderful. Davie is wonderful. Everything about this team proves caring and invested. That's why the appointments take so long and the wait time is long, because they are thorough. I waited for over 10 years for a diagnosis. An hour wait time is more than worth it.
About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Penn Hosp|Penn Hospital
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
