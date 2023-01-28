Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Las Posas Family Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.