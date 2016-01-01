See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO

Pulmonary Disease
2.7 (10)
Map Pin Small West Orange, NJ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO is a Pulmonologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at The Heart Center of the Oranges (WO2) in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essex Medical Associates PA
    92 Old Northfield Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-5552
  2. 2
    Clifton Center for Sleep Disorders
    6 Brighton Rd Ste 106, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 272-6933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchiectasis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tuberculosis Screening
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Breath Testing
Chronic Bronchitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Mechanical Ventilation
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Procedures
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Septic Embolism
Sleep Disorders
Swine Flu
Tuberculosis
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184725897
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
    Internship
    • St Clare's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

