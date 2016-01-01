Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO is a Pulmonologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Essex Medical Associates PA92 Old Northfield Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-5552
Clifton Center for Sleep Disorders6 Brighton Rd Ste 106, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 272-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184725897
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- St Clare's Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Pulmonology
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.