Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Bronson Neuroscience Center - Kalamazoo (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility)601 John St Ste M-124, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 341-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital10000 SW Innovation Way, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 345-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i had a subnacroid brain hemorrhage in 2018 and everyone thought i would die, because of this Dr. Miller i am alive, he is and always will be my hero. thank you for my life!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1447311618
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Ohio State Univ Hospitals
- Beth Israel Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
