Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is a no nonsense doctor. He is incredibly smart and caring and is quick to reply to messages. He’s one of my favorite doctors ever.
About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Groote Schuur Hospital
- University of the Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
695 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
