Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Miller works at CHI St. Vincent ENT Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent ENT Clinic - Hot Springs
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 106, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Dr. Miller made us feel comfortable and at ease discussing the procedure my son was going to have and now since we left Dr. Miller my son wants to go to the doctor for everything lol. He left a huge impression on my son and that makes my heart smile. Thank You Dr. Miller :-)
    Tiah Perry — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528048923
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University Sc College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

